LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 LTD EDITION FREESTYLE 4WD SUV 2006

£5,499 5499.00GBP
Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
land rover freelander 1 td4 freestyle ltd edition 4wd suv,power steering,central locking,electric windows x4,dual zone air conditioning,c/d player,high powered front driving lamps,roof rails,ltd edition freestyle alloy wheels,front and rear alluminium style skid pans,half alpaca leather with alcantara upholstery,heated front seats,centre arm rest,5 spd manual transmission,rear parking sensors,just 70,000 miles,service history,vosa mot history,stunning looking truck,finshed in gleaming java black;;hpi report available on all cars;
