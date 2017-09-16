loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon

Boston £3,595 3595.00GBP

Peachwood Cars
Boston, PE228ES, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£3,595
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 27100 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: GREEN

This low mileage, one local owner from new, Landrover Freelander TD4 diesel has recently been part exchanged with ourselves for another vehicle. There cant be many of these with such low mileage around and in this condition. It has a full service history from new with 9 services in total, the last one being at 26715 in May 2017. Specification includes air conditioning, electric windows and door mirrors,alloy wheels, and also has an mot until 30th May 2018. Any test drive is welcome on this low mileage example.

  • Ad ID
    21870
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
