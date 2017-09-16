LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon

Boston £3,595 3595.00GBP
Peachwood Cars
Boston, PE228ES, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 27100 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: GREEN
This low mileage, one local owner from new, Landrover Freelander TD4 diesel has recently been part exchanged with ourselves for another vehicle. There cant be many of these with such low mileage around and in this condition. It has a full service history from new with 9 services in total, the last one being at 26715 in May 2017. Specification includes air conditioning, electric windows and door mirrors,alloy wheels, and also has an mot until 30th May 2018. Any test drive is welcome on this low mileage example.
