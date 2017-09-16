LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon

Chesterfield £3,595 3595.00GBP
Motor Save Company
Chesterfield, S433TU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLUE
Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, 5 DOOR MODEL IN A GOOD COLOUR, WITH THE ALLOYS AND NICE MILES, SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS Mot AND AN OIL AND FILTER SERVICE / WE CAN FINANCE THIS CAR PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS OR FILL IN OUR ONLINE APPLICATION FORM AT www.motorsaveco.co.uk WHAT EVER YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES AND LEAVE IT TO US
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...