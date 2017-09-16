loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

Chesterfield £3,595 3595.00GBP

Motor Save Company
Chesterfield, S433TU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£3,595
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 S Station Wagon Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, 5 DOOR MODEL IN A GOOD COLOUR, WITH THE ALLOYS AND NICE MILES, SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS Mot AND AN OIL AND FILTER SERVICE / WE CAN FINANCE THIS CAR PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS OR FILL IN OUR ONLINE APPLICATION FORM AT www.motorsaveco.co.uk WHAT EVER YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES AND LEAVE IT TO US

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20412
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on