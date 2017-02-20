loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 4WD 2005

Hereford £4,295 4295.00GBP

Much Birch, Hereford
Hereford, HR2 8HY, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

car description

Service History, 6 Service Stamps, Last Serviced 09/06/2016 @ 90803 Miles, Alcantara Upholstery, 4WD, Hill Descent, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, 12 Months Road Tax GBP 295

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels CD Player Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Heated Seats Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Front Screen Passenger Airbag Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Service History Split Folding Rear Seats Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8508
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    93700 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 SE 4WD
