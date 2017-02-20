LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 4WD 2005

Hereford £4,295 4295.00GBP
Much Birch, Hereford
Hereford, HR2 8HY, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Service History, 6 Service Stamps, Last Serviced 09/06/2016 @ 90803 Miles, Alcantara Upholstery, 4WD, Hill Descent, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, 12 Months Road Tax GBP 295
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels CD Player Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Heated Seats Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Front Screen Passenger Airbag Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Service History Split Folding Rear Seats Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control V5 Reg Doc
