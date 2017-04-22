loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 5DR MANUAL 2005

Waterlooville £4,995 4995.00GBP

299 London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville,
Waterlooville, PO8 0JE, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£4,995
Accessories

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Full Service History Full Size Spare Wheel Fully Lined Rear Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Contour Front Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Restraining System Service History Side Airbags Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Tie Downs Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68502 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 SE 5DR MANUAL
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

