LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 SE Hardback 3dr

Immingham £2,395

Immingham Car Sales
Immingham, DN401AB, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£2,395
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 SE Hardback 3dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19442
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
