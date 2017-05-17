LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE STATION WAGON 2004

Bournemouth £2,995 2995.00GBP
326-328 Holdenhurst Road , Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH8 8BE, Dorset
United Kingdom
FULL SERVICE HISTORY, MOT 05/04/2018, AND 3 MONTHS WARRANTY, Upgrades - Half Leather/Alcantara Seats, 17in Freedom Alloys (x5), Black Paint/Metallic Paint, Volumetric Alarm, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Park Distance Control, Heated Windscreen, Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated Front Screen, Great Condition Throughout. 5 seats, Green, ALL CARS ARE FULLY VALETED, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, EXPERIAN CHECKED, PLEASE HAVE A LOOK AT OUR 65+ REVIEWS ON AUTOTRADER, WE ARE LOCATED ONLY 5 MINS FROM BOURNEMOUTH RAIL STATION, CAR IS AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS, PLEASE HAVE A LOOK AT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.KJPRESTIGE.CO.UK FOR ALL OF OUR CURRENT CARS
