loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE STATION WAGON 2004

Get an Insurance Quote

Bournemouth £2,995 2995.00GBP

326-328 Holdenhurst Road , Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH8 8BE, Dorset
United Kingdom

£2,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY, MOT 05/04/2018, AND 3 MONTHS WARRANTY, Upgrades - Half Leather/Alcantara Seats, 17in Freedom Alloys (x5), Black Paint/Metallic Paint, Volumetric Alarm, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Park Distance Control, Heated Windscreen, Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated Front Screen, Great Condition Throughout. 5 seats, Green, ALL CARS ARE FULLY VALETED, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, EXPERIAN CHECKED, PLEASE HAVE A LOOK AT OUR 65+ REVIEWS ON AUTOTRADER, WE ARE LOCATED ONLY 5 MINS FROM BOURNEMOUTH RAIL STATION, CAR IS AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS, PLEASE HAVE A LOOK AT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.KJPRESTIGE.CO.UK FOR ALL OF OUR CURRENT CARS

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9991
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    17/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 SE STATION WAGON
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on