LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 SE Station Wagon 5dr

£1,500 1500.00GBP
The Car Traders
N182UR,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 SE Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 180000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black
@07449923872,07445775115 ALL MAJOR DEBIT & CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED Warranty Available 3,6,12 Months Fully HPI Clear, Warranted Mileage Next MOT due 01/08/2018, Service history, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Black, This car comes with Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Heated Seats, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger/Rear), 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (16in), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Child locks & Isofix system, Central locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Power steering, Radio
