LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SERENGETI 5d 110 BHP

Accessories

This lovely example is in superb all round condition, it will be supplied with a 12 months MOT on sale, When you buy from Alchemy cars you can buy with confidence, we are trading standard approved, Our stringent checks ensure our vehicles are in tip top condition. The engine has been serviced using a fully synthetic grade oil and has been subjected to a super fussy mechanical & electrical inspection, including removal of the vehicle wheels to strip down, clean and adjust the brakes. Our cars come with HPI check, service history and warranty included in the price. PX is welcome and we offer finance options from leading lenders. For further information please call 01803 849348 VIDEO LINK www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRg4b4ygQfc&t=1s To view this car please call us on 01803 849348 we are conveniently located at Totnes train station and can offer finance deals to suit, debit cards accepted. view more stock at www.alchemycars.co.uk,60/40 Split 3 Person Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Cup Holders, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette/CD, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Single CD Unit, Privacy Glass - 3dr, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Six, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth