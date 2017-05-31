LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Sport Premium Hardback 3dr Auto

£2,995 2995.00GBP
Hayes Cars Ltd
CM63LA, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Sport Premium Hardback 3dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLACK
Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Sunroof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,excellent inside and out and drives superb.any further questions call 07860802942.viewing by appointment only.thanks for looking.
