LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Sport Premium Hardback 3dr Auto

£2,995 2995.00GBP

Hayes Cars Ltd
CM63LA, Essex
United Kingdom

£2,995
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Sport Premium Hardback 3dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLACK

Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Sunroof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,excellent inside and out and drives superb.any further questions call 07860802942.viewing by appointment only.thanks for looking.

  • Ad ID
    10919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
