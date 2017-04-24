LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SPORT STATION WAGON 2004

car description

LAND ROVER Freelander 2.0 TD4 SPORT STATION WAGON finished in Black (Manual), 84,800 miles with black interior only 4 previous owners from new.;;Features include Electric Rear Windows, Immobiliser, Alloy Wheels, Remote Locking, Electric Windows, 6 Month Warranty , Metallic Paint, Aluminium Trim, Service History, Front Arm Rest, ABS, New MOT Upon Sale, CD Player, Tow Bar with Electrics, Heated Front Screen, Air Conditioning, Power Assisted Steering, Colour Coded, HPI Clear, Alarm, Radio.;;Only GBP 3,695;;All Vehicles HPI Checked. All Vehicles Inspected and Prepared By Our Team Of Trained Technicians Through Our On Site MOT and Service Centre + Full Dealer Facilities All Under One Roof + Used Car Finance Specialists Authorised and Regulated By The FCA + Bad Credit Used Car Finance Available + Part Exchange Welcome + All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted + Our Showroom is situated on the A141 just outside Warboys and 4 miles from Huntingdon, Sat Nav Postcode: PE28 2SG + A Fantastic Choice Of Cars Always Available On Site - For Further Information, Part Exchange Valuations or Finance Applications Please Visit Our Website www.andersonmotorcompany.co.uk or call 01487 822628. We look forward to hearing from you.