loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SPORT STATION WAGON 2004

Get an Insurance Quote

Huntingdon £3,695 3695.00GBP

New Road,, Warboys,, Huntingdon
Huntingdon, PE28 2SG, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£3,695
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LAND ROVER Freelander 2.0 TD4 SPORT STATION WAGON finished in Black (Manual), 84,800 miles with black interior only 4 previous owners from new.;;Features include Electric Rear Windows, Immobiliser, Alloy Wheels, Remote Locking, Electric Windows, 6 Month Warranty , Metallic Paint, Aluminium Trim, Service History, Front Arm Rest, ABS, New MOT Upon Sale, CD Player, Tow Bar with Electrics, Heated Front Screen, Air Conditioning, Power Assisted Steering, Colour Coded, HPI Clear, Alarm, Radio.;;Only GBP 3,695;;All Vehicles HPI Checked. All Vehicles Inspected and Prepared By Our Team Of Trained Technicians Through Our On Site MOT and Service Centre + Full Dealer Facilities All Under One Roof + Used Car Finance Specialists Authorised and Regulated By The FCA + Bad Credit Used Car Finance Available + Part Exchange Welcome + All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted + Our Showroom is situated on the A141 just outside Warboys and 4 miles from Huntingdon, Sat Nav Postcode: PE28 2SG + A Fantastic Choice Of Cars Always Available On Site - For Further Information, Part Exchange Valuations or Finance Applications Please Visit Our Website www.andersonmotorcompany.co.uk or call 01487 822628. We look forward to hearing from you.

Accessories

6 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim CD Player Colour Coded Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking Service History Tow Bar with Electrics

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    84800 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 SPORT STATION WAGON
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on