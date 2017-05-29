LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Sport Station Wagon Auto

Evesham £4,799 4799.00GBP
Wyre Quality Cars
Evesham, WR118TB, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Sport Station Wagon Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: RED
Service History 9 Stamps, File Of Service Reciepts, Colour Coded Body, Tow Pack, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lamps, 18" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Screen, Radio/CD Multi Changer, 2 X Keys, Remote Central Locking, Anti Theft System, Immobiliser, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Leather Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Folding Rear Seats, 3 X 3 Rear Seat Belts, Isofix, Child Locks, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Hill Descent, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Excellent Condition Throughout, Part Exchange Welcome, 3 Months Guarantee With Option To Extend, View In Comfort In Our Indoor Showroom, Out Of Hours Appointments Available, For More Vehicles Please Visit, www.wyrequalitycars.co.uk.
