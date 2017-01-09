loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 XEI 4WD 3DR HARDBACK SUV 2005

£3,499 3499.00GBP

Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

landrover freelander 2.0 td4 xei 3dr hardback 4wd suv,local p/x.power steering,remote central locking [2 x keys],electric windows x4,c/d player,high powered front driving lamps,c/d player,6 spoke alloy wheels,removeable hardback,5 spd manual transmission,140,000 miles,service history,vosa mot history,clean well presented truck,finished in alveston red metallic;;hpi report available on all cars

  • Ad ID
    7653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    140000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 XEI 4WD 3DR HARDBACK SUV
