LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 XEI 4WD 3DR HARDBACK SUV 2005

£3,499 3499.00GBP
Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
landrover freelander 2.0 td4 xei 3dr hardback 4wd suv,local p/x.power steering,remote central locking [2 x keys],electric windows x4,c/d player,high powered front driving lamps,c/d player,6 spoke alloy wheels,removeable hardback,5 spd manual transmission,140,000 miles,service history,vosa mot history,clean well presented truck,finished in alveston red metallic;;hpi report available on all cars
