LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0Td4 SE Station Wagon 5d 1951cc

£2,395 2395.00GBP

Hayston Garage Ltd
G661QQ,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0Td4 SE Station Wagon 5d 1951cc Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 147000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Blue

Adjustable steering column, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking,LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2, 2.0 TD4 DIESEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE 'SE' IN METALLIC SILVER.Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Heated Seats, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger/Rear), ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Heated Windscreen, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (16in)

  • Ad ID
    24001
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    147000 mi
  • Doors
    5
