LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 SD4 GS Auto

High Peak £13,750 13750.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£13,750
Automatic Gearbox, Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Eco Stop/Start Model with Lower Road Tax Band, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Hands Free Bluetooth System with Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres and Full Sized Alloy Spare, Auto Headlamps, Roof Spoiler, Terrain Response System, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Rear Parking Sensors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    8469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
