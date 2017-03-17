loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 Td4 2007 XS our own car well maintained manual

£5,995 5995.00GBP


United Kingdom

We have for sale a Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 Td4 2007 XS manual Black bodywork with a few marks see photos three owners We have owed this for the last 5 years and maintained it regardless of cost new gearbox and clutch new suspension and diff drives very Vehicle Sale Includes, a full Mot, a Full Service at point of sale and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty on the whole motor Any trial welcome during business hours only.

  • Ad ID
    8958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2013
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

