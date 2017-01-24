loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 E GS 4WD 2010

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £12,495 12495.00GBP

Much Birch, Hereford
Hereford, HR2 8HY, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£12,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1 owner, Land Rover Service History, 5 L/R Service Stamps, Last Serviced 27/09/16 @ 45029 Miles, 17" Alloy Wheels, Alpine Speakers, 6 Speed Gearbox, Terrain Response 4WD, Traction and Hill Descent, Rear Tinted Windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Tow Bar, 12 Months Road Tax GBP 230

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Bose Sound System Climate Control Cruise Control Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Size Spare Wheel Isofix System Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Service History Six Speed Gearbox Tinted Windows Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7791
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2 2.2 TD4 E GS 4WD
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on