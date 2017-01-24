LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 E GS 4WD 2010

Hereford £12,495 12495.00GBP
Much Birch, Hereford
Hereford, HR2 8HY, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
1 owner, Land Rover Service History, 5 L/R Service Stamps, Last Serviced 27/09/16 @ 45029 Miles, 17" Alloy Wheels, Alpine Speakers, 6 Speed Gearbox, Terrain Response 4WD, Traction and Hill Descent, Rear Tinted Windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Tow Bar, 12 Months Road Tax GBP 230
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Bose Sound System Climate Control Cruise Control Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Size Spare Wheel Isofix System Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Service History Six Speed Gearbox Tinted Windows Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control V5 Reg Doc
