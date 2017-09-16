loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 E GS AWD SUV **62,000 MILES ** 2010

Get an Insurance Quote

Bridgend £9,999 9999.00GBP

Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£9,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

land rover freelander2 2.2 td4 e gs awd suv turbo diesel,just landrover demonstrator [rocar moores land rover leeds] + 1 lady owner,power steering,remote central locking [2xkeys],push button ignition,dual zone climate control,air conditiong,6 spd manual transmission,high powered front driving lamps,ebony black cockpit enviroment,ebony black cloth upholstery,17" 6 spoke alloy wheels in sparkle silver,titan front grille,uv filter tinted glass,multi function steering wheel,cruise control,power folding mirrors,exterior chrome pack,chrome tubular side steps,chrome mirror caps,chrome front grille,side body protection mouldings,front and rear lamp protectors,clear view pack,auto headlamps,terrain response,rsc [roll stability control],abs [anti lock brakes],eba [emergency brake assist],four wheel etc [electronic traction control],dsc [dynamic stability control],hdc [hill descent control],very high level ice alpine prologic 7,6 disc c/d plus digital radio [dab],bluetooth connectivity,eco start stop technology,just 62,000 miles with 7 stamps in the service book,last serviced at 60,539 miles on 17/07/2017,a true credit to its previous owner,looks and drives superb,fully colour coded in the best colour [lrc909] alaska white;;hpi report available on all cars

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2 2.2 TD4 E GS AWD SUV **62,000 MILES **
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on