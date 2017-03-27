LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr 2008

£6,950 6950.00GBP
PARKHEAD GARAGE, NEW COUNDON, BISHOP AUCKLAND
DL14 8QE,
United Kingdom
% NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE % *FREE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY*, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Parking Aid-Rear, Alarm, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric Heated Folding Exterior Mirrors, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Steering Wheel with Remote Audio Controls, Remote central locking, Parking aid, Child locks and Isofix system, Electronic Stability Programme. 5 seats, Silver, MORE CARS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MJMCARSALES.CO.UK DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,, GBP 6,950
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...