LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr 2008

£6,950 6950.00GBP

PARKHEAD GARAGE, NEW COUNDON, BISHOP AUCKLAND
DL14 8QE,
United Kingdom

car description

% NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE % *FREE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY*, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Parking Aid-Rear, Alarm, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric Heated Folding Exterior Mirrors, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Steering Wheel with Remote Audio Controls, Remote central locking, Parking aid, Child locks and Isofix system, Electronic Stability Programme. 5 seats, Silver, MORE CARS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MJMCARSALES.CO.UK DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,, GBP 6,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr
