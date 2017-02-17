LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2 TD4 HSE 159 BHP 4WD HST BODYKIT 2007

car description

land rover freelander 2 2.2 td4 hse [159 bhp] 4wd turbo diesel suv,power steering,remote central locking,[2 x keys],electric widows,dual zone air conditioning with climate control,multi function steering wheel,cruise control,c/d player aux in,6 spd manual transmission,roll stability control [rsc],19" 10 spoke shadow grey alloy wheels,4 x matching pirelli scorpion verde all season tyres,60/40 split rear folding seat,obc,electric heater [ptc],heat reflective [solar tinted glass],rear privacy pack,full rare and expensive flaxman hst factory fitted bodykit,,auto door locking,clear view pack includes headlamp power wash,xenon headlamps,face lifted rear light cluster,exterior chrome pack,interior and exterior full led upgrade,led day time running lamps,genuine land rover side steps,voyager chrome roof rails,panoramic sun roof,genuine land rover rear bumper chrome finisher,up graded new spec tail gate release,front high powered fog lamps with chrome surrounds,chrome mirror caps,silver element facia inserts,ebony black carpets,full black napoli leather interior,electric seats,power folding mirrors,land rover over mats,78,000 miles,service history,front and rear parking sensors,tow pack,looks and drives superb,must be seen to be appreciated,meticulously maintained by its previous keeper,1 off with massive specification,fully colour coded in stunning in [798] zermatt silver metallic;