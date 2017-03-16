LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2TD4-e S 5DR SUV 10- 2010

Bognor Regis £9,495 9495.00GBP
5d Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Stunning Car,Full Service History,2 Owners,2 Remote Keys,, Upgrades - Luggage Cover, Metallic Paint, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 62,779 miles, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking. Metallic Black, *LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE*VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS *, GBP 9,495 p/x welcome
