LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 2.2TD4-e S 5DR SUV 10- 2010

Bognor Regis £9,495 9495.00GBP

5d Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£9,495
Stunning Car,Full Service History,2 Owners,2 Remote Keys,, Upgrades - Luggage Cover, Metallic Paint, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 62,779 miles, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking. Metallic Black, *LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE*VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS *, GBP 9,495 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    8927
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    63900 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2 2.2TD4-e S 5DR SUV 10-
