LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 HSE TD4 2009

2009 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 HSE TD4 Grey Leather Nav Cruise Alpine Sunroof AC;;Metallic Grey with Black Leather trim, front seats are Heated and Electric Adjustment... ;;99,200 miles, VOSA checked so it is correct.... ;;Fully Stamped Service History Book with Receipts are here... GBP 700 service last year for new brakes etc.;;HPi Clear so no accidents or finance owing....;;12 moths MOT...;;Multi Spoke Alloys, with good tyres all round 5mm+... ;;Remote Alarm Immobiliser off the key, 2 keys included...;;Sat Nav...;;Alpine upgraded CD sound system, Bluetooth...;;Cruise Control...;;Air Con... ;;Twin Electric Sunroofs...;;Rear Parking Sensors...;;Privacy tinted glass on the rear windows...;;Electric Windows... ;;Electric Mirrors... ;;Air Bags...;;Tow Bar...;;Land Rover Dealer Wallet with Manuals and Service book and Receipts to back that up...;;6 Speed Manual box returned 36 MPG recently on a 90 mile run, was smooth and faultless... ;;Its had the options list thrown at it this one, lots of goodies onboard, Its possible I may have missed something, everything works, a lovely smooth drive, new brakes spot on, clutch is strong, pulls really well through all 6 gears and cruises at 70-80mph all day long giving 36mpg, it just needs seeing and driving...;;GBP 8195.00.... 12 Month Complete Warranty Included at the screen price...;;Viewing in Tamworth B774DS By appointment only, indoor viewing available... ;