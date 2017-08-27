loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 HSE TD4 2009

£8,195 8195.00GBP

53 Sandy Way, Amington, Tamworth
B77 4DS, West Midlands
United Kingdom

car description

2009 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 HSE TD4 Grey Leather Nav Cruise Alpine Sunroof AC;;Metallic Grey with Black Leather trim, front seats are Heated and Electric Adjustment... ;;99,200 miles, VOSA checked so it is correct.... ;;Fully Stamped Service History Book with Receipts are here... GBP 700 service last year for new brakes etc.;;HPi Clear so no accidents or finance owing....;;12 moths MOT...;;Multi Spoke Alloys, with good tyres all round 5mm+... ;;Remote Alarm Immobiliser off the key, 2 keys included...;;Sat Nav...;;Alpine upgraded CD sound system, Bluetooth...;;Cruise Control...;;Air Con... ;;Twin Electric Sunroofs...;;Rear Parking Sensors...;;Privacy tinted glass on the rear windows...;;Electric Windows... ;;Electric Mirrors... ;;Air Bags...;;Tow Bar...;;Land Rover Dealer Wallet with Manuals and Service book and Receipts to back that up...;;6 Speed Manual box returned 36 MPG recently on a 90 mile run, was smooth and faultless... ;;Its had the options list thrown at it this one, lots of goodies onboard, Its possible I may have missed something, everything works, a lovely smooth drive, new brakes spot on, clutch is strong, pulls really well through all 6 gears and cruises at 70-80mph all day long giving 36mpg, it just needs seeing and driving...;;GBP 8195.00.... 12 Month Complete Warranty Included at the screen price...;;Viewing in Tamworth B774DS By appointment only, indoor viewing available... ;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99200 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.197
  • Engine Model
    2.2 HSE TD4
