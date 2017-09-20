loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

£13,995 13995.00GBP

LD30SL, Powys
United Kingdom

£13,995
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87138 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Sumatra Black

Leather, Ebony 'Napoli', Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Front fog lamps, 18'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, Puddle lights - front only, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, CD autochanger, Cold Climate Pack, Colour navigation system with TMC, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Engine: SD4 (190PS), Exterior badging: 'SD4 HSE'

  • Ad ID
    23224
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87138 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
