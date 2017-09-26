LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Autobiography Hatchback AWD 5dr

Accessories

Black, HUGE SPEC + PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF + TV + HDD SAT NAV + 360 CAMERAS + MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM + 20'' ALLOY WHEELS + AUTOBIOGRAPHY STYLING KIT + TWIN EXHAUSTS + DRL LIGHTS + XENON LIGHTS + PRIVACY GLASS + FULL BLACK LEATHER + ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS + HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS + ELECTRIC TAILGATE, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blind, HDD Premium Navigation System Includes TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, Front and Rear Parking Aid with Surround Camera System Featuring Towing Assist, Automatic Climate Control, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Intuitive Voice Control, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Alarm, Metallic Paint, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline, Height and Tilt with Memory, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Start/Stop, Meridian Surround System (825W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Digital TV, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Heated Front Windscreen, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Oxford Leather with Perforated Mid-Section and Autobiography Debossing on Front Headrest. 5 seats, KEYLESS ENTRY & GO + HEATED STEERING WHEEL + MEMORY SEATS + BLACK LEATHER / WHITE STITCHING / AUTOBIOGRAPHY EMBOSSED SEATS + PUSH START BITTON + REAR SPOILER + ARM RESTS + ALUMINIUM INTERIOR TRIM + DIGITAL CLIMATE CONTROL + ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRRORS + FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS + REVERSE CAMERA/ 360 CAMERAS + ONLY 1 KEEPER FROM NEW + SERVICE PLAN & WARRANTY REMAINING WITH LAND ROVER + SAME DAY FINANCE ARRANGED, 34,950 p/x welcome