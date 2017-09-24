loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

Blackpool £16,201 16201.00GBP

Evans Halshaw Ford Blackpool
Blackpool, FY44ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£16,201
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42648 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Electric Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Daylight Running Lights, Aux-in, Multi function steering wheel, Push Button Start, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Isofix, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42648 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

