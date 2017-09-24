LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

Blackpool £16,201 16201.00GBP
Evans Halshaw Ford Blackpool
Blackpool, FY44ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42648 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Satellite Navigation, 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Electric Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Daylight Running Lights, Aux-in, Multi function steering wheel, Push Button Start, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Isofix, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today
