Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

Harrogate £19,750 19750.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£19,750
Stunning car in Fuji white with black and red leather, piped in pimento red stitching and ebony carpets with land rover over mats, and piano black interior trim finish, touch screen satellite navigation,personal telephone integration with voice activated blue tooth, heated electric seats with electric lumber support, heated electric power folding mirrors, multi-functional steering wheel with cruise control, all terrain program with hill decent control, electronic traction control, corner brake control, dynamic stability control, multiple air bags with drivers knee and curtain air bags, emergency brake assist, factory privacy glass, halogen signature head lamps with day time running lights, auto lights and wipers with heated washer jets,full size spare wheel and alloy, mot to January 2018 and just serviced. directors wife's car so please call for appointment as the car is not always here. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertisi

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    45456 mi
