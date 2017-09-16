LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Auto

Sidcup £17,995 17995.00GBP
WJ King Peugeot Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146RR, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint Front Armrest
