LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Auto

Sidcup £17,995 17995.00GBP

WJ King Peugeot Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146RR, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint Front Armrest

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22265
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

