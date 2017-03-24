Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC

£22,950 22950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black Facia leather trim, Piano black finisher, ebony contrast stitching, electric front seats, heated seats, electric lumbar support, automatic climate control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Touchscreen, DAB, Harman & Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, USB/iPod inputs, 19in 10-spoke Diamond Cut alloy wheels, 6 speed automatic gearbox, rear parking aid, electric windows front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Roll Stability Control (RSC), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, privacy glass, auto-dim rear view mirror, rain sensor, roof bars, halogen signature headlamps, headlamp washer, heated windscreen washing system, front fog lamps, loadspace cover, Anniversary Pack, full Land Rover service history, VAT Qualifying car
land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 dynamic black 6-speed 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats heated-windscreen ipod leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control vat-qualifying 2014 hands-free mp3 british suv
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...