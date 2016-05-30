loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 GS 4x4 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Witney £11,990 11990.00GBP

Woodstock Car Sales
Witney, OX294EF, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£11,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 GS 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Silver, REAR PARKING SENSORS, FULL LAND ROVER DEALERSHIP SERVICE HISTORY, CLIMATE CONTROL, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, Upgrades - Body Side Mouldings, Metallic Paint, 17in 5 Spilt Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 2, Parking Aid-Rear, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Removable Tow Bar, 3 owners, Next MOT due 23/11/2017, Last serviced on 30/05/2016 at 79,244 miles, Full dealership history, Black interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Cruise Control, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Alarm System - Perimetric, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Hill Descent Control (HDC). 5 seats, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.WOODSTOCKCARSALES.CO.UK FOR FURTHER IMAGES OF THIS VEHICLE PLUS DETAILS OF OUR FAMILY BUSINESS BASED ON THE A40 AT EYNSHAM, WITNEY, OXFORDSHIRE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AND WARRANTY UPGRADES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS, Please see our website www.woodstockcarsales.co.uk for more images and further information, 11,990 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on