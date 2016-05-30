LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 GS 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Silver, REAR PARKING SENSORS, FULL LAND ROVER DEALERSHIP SERVICE HISTORY, CLIMATE CONTROL, Upgrades - Body Side Mouldings, Metallic Paint, 17in 5 Spilt Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 2, Parking Aid-Rear, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Removable Tow Bar, 3 owners, Next MOT due 23/11/2017, Last serviced on 30/05/2016 at 79,244 miles, Full dealership history, Black interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Cruise Control, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Alarm System - Perimetric, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Hill Descent Control (HDC). 5 seats