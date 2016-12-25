LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 GS 5d AUTO 190 BHP

East Hoathly POA 0GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features This vehicle has been sold. SD4 190 Bhp, Lago Grey, Automatic, Nutmeg Interior, Just 40k Miles - Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point , Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Upholstery Cloth, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Sun Visor, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls -
land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 gs 5d automatic 190 bhp grey abs bluetooth cloth cruise-control esp immobiliser isofix mp3 power-steering traction-control warranty 2010 hands-free british 4wd suv
