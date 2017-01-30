loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 GS Auto

High Peak £17,250 17250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

190 BHP SD4 Model, Automatic Gearbox, Ebony Black Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Auto Headlamps, Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Spare, DAB Stereo with Bluetooth Hands Free System and Steering Wheel Controls, Twin Front and Side Airbags, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Heated Mirrors, ISOfix Rear Seats. Supplied Recently Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Available. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

    8135
    For sale
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
    2013
    37000 mi
