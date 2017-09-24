LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto COMING SOON

loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

£18,795 18795.00GBP

Woodland Autos
RG145RR,
United Kingdom

£18,795
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto COMING SOON Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55081 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Auto with Air Filtrat & Air Qual, Cruise Control, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Seats, Grained Leather Seats - Electric, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke, Driver Information Centre, Alarm System - Perimetric, Memory Function for Drivers Seat and Ext. Mirrors, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Grained Leather Dynamic Seats, Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close. 5 seats, Grey, Telephone Number; 01635 552233 or Out Of Hours Only Please Telephone or Text 07826 547325, Established 27 Years. Open Mon-Fri 9am to 5.45pm and Sat 9am to 1pm.

  • Ad ID
    24666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55081 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
