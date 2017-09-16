LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £19,995 19995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46395 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BALTIC BLUE
Cruise control,Digital clock,Driver information module,Front Parking Aid,Navigation system with Traffic Master Control,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Alpine Dolby Prologic II 71 surround sound with radio6CD indash changer12X40w amplifier subwoofer 13 Speakers,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,Autodipping door mirrors in reverse gear,Automatic dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor,Automatic headlights automatic windscreen wipers,Electric adjustableheatedfolding door mirrors,Electric frontrear windows,Electric Sunroof sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof,One shot loweringclosing on front windows,Rear washwipe,Tailgate spoiler,12V power point frontrear,12V power point in luggage area,3 position memory for drivers seat and driving mirrors,3 rear headrests,6040 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation,Auxiliary heater,Driverpassenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Front armrests,Front centre console storage box,Front head restraints,Front reading lamps,Heated front seats,Height adjustable drivers seat,Leather steering wheel,Luggage cover,Map pockets on front seats,Pollen filter,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders storage,Tiltreach adjustable steering wheel,Two rear outer seat isofix lo
