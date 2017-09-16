loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £20,995 20995.00GBP

Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom

£20,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40100 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: ORKNEY GREY

Accessories

Cruise control,Digital clock,Driver information module,Front Parking Aid,Navigation system with Traffic Master Control,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Stopstart button,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Meridian audio system with radiosingle cd playerMP3825W amp 17 speakers,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,Autodipping door mirrors in reverse gear,Automatic dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor,Automatic headlights automatic windscreen wipers,Daytime running lights,Electric adjustableheatedfolding door mirrors,Electric frontrear windows,Electric Sunroof sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof,LED headlamp signature,One shot loweringclosing on front windows,Rear washwipe,12V power point frontrear,12V power point in luggage area,3 position memory for drivers seat and driving mirrors,3 rear headrests,6040 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation,Auxiliary heater,Driverpassenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Front centre console storage box,Front head restraints,Front reading lamps,Grained leather 6 way driver 4 way passenger electric seat adjustment leather steering wheel front and rear armrests,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,Height adjustable drivers seat,Luggage cover,Map pockets on front seats,Pollen filter,Puddle and footwell lamps,Re

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18524
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
