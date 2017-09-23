LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE Auto

High Peak £18,250 18250.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, 190BHP SD4 Engine, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Twin Glass Sunroofs, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Pirelli Tyres, Bluetooth System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, Auto Wipers, 6 Disc CD Player with DAB Stereo, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied having Just Been Landrover Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 hse automatic red 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats parking-sensor warranty 2012 hands-free leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior
