loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £20,495 20495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£20,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

190 BHP SD4 Model, Automatic Gearbox, Full Landrover Service History, Almond Leather Interior, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Heated Electric Memory Seats, Glass Panoramic Sunroof, DAB Stereo with iPod and USB connectivity and Steering Wheel Controls, LED signature Strip Driving Lamps, 18 Inch Sparkle Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Tyres, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Front Foglamps, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Body Coloured Lower Bumpers, Sills, Mirrors and Door Handles. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) Choice of Ten Freelanders Currently in Stock.

Accessories

land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 hse automatic grey alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty 2014 hands-free mp3 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on