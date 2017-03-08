Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 HSE

£16,990 16990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black leather trim, electric memory front seats, heated seats, electric lumbar support, panoramic roof, automatic climate control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone integration, 19in 8-spoke alloy wheels, 6 speed automatic gearbox, parking sensors front and rear, electric windows front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Roll Stability Control (RSC), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, heated front and rear screens, DAB, Premium Sound System, 6 CD changer, privacy glass, auto-dim rear view mirror, rain sensor, side steps, roof bars, dark aluminium silver trim inserts, auto-headlamps, front fog lamps, side window load deck protection mat, full Land Rover service history
land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 hse grey 6-speed 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps traction-control 2012 hands-free black-interior british suv dark-interior
