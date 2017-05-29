loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Sd4 Hse Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

Leeds £20,844 20844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£20,844
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Hse Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34450 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, Full Service History, CD Player, Rear wash/wipe, ABS + traction control, Terrain Response, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34450 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on