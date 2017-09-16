loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE LUX 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Swansea £16,132 16132.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£16,132
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE LUX 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 71885 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Seats with Memory, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Leather Trim, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, CD Player, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Heated Front Screen, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Immobiliser, Metallic Paint, Power Fold Mirrors, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    71885 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on