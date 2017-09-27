LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Metropolis Auto

High Peak £21,495 21495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**DUE SOON** TOP SPEC LATE FREELANDER** Automatic Gearbox, 190BHP SD4 Engine, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Ivory Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Twin Glass Sunroofs, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, Auto Wipers, 6 Disc CD Player with DAB Stereo, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc sd4 metropolis automatic red 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather parking-sensor warranty 2014 hands-free british 4wd suv
