LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

Leeds £18,981 18981.00GBP

Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£18,981
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75579 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue Metallic Silver Ro

Accessories

Satelite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, 20" Alloy Wheels, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Go, Leather Seats, Touch screen head unit, Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Voice Activation, USB Functionality, Upgraded Stereo System, Electric folding mirrors, Driving modes, CD/Radio, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Traction Control, Power Assisted Steering, Remote Central Locking, Isofix, Multi airbags

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75579 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
