LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

Leeds £18,981 18981.00GBP
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75579 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue Metallic Silver Ro
Satelite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, 20" Alloy Wheels, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Go, Leather Seats, Touch screen head unit, Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Voice Activation, USB Functionality, Upgraded Stereo System, Electric folding mirrors, Driving modes, CD/Radio, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Traction Control, Power Assisted Steering, Remote Central Locking, Isofix, Multi airbags
