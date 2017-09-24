loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

£20,995 20995.00GBP

Charles Hurst Land Rover Belfast
BT126LR,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Electronic power assisted steering,Push button starter,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Audio Connectivity System,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Heated rear windscreen,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Traction control,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response,Satin brushed aluminium inserts

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24359
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
