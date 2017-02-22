LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 SE 2014

Hoddesdon £19,993 19993.00GBP
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this stunning Freelander FACE LIFT, Upgrades - Power Seats Driver 6 Way Adjust, Metallic Paint, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Climate Control with Air Filtration, Single Use USB IPOD Connectivity / DAB Radio / Land Rover Audio System, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Heated Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 18in Alloy Wheels 10 spoke, Volumetric Alarm, Grained Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel (with Steering Wheel Controls), Parking aid, Electric door mirrors, Central locking, Front Fog Lamps, Electric windows, Cruise control, Halogen Signature Headlamps, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Red, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...