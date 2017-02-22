loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 SE 2014

£19,993

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£19,993
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this stunning Freelander FACE LIFT, Upgrades - Power Seats Driver 6 Way Adjust, Metallic Paint, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Climate Control with Air Filtration, Single Use USB IPOD Connectivity / DAB Radio / Land Rover Audio System, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Heated Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 18in Alloy Wheels 10 spoke, Volumetric Alarm, Grained Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel (with Steering Wheel Controls), Parking aid, Electric door mirrors, Central locking, Front Fog Lamps, Electric windows, Cruise control, Halogen Signature Headlamps, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Red, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken

  • Ad ID
    8537
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 SD4 SE
