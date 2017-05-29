LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic White, 2 Owners, Navigation System - DVD, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Full Colour 7in Touch Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Seats - Heated Front Driver and Passenger, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel Chrome Shadow with Locking Wheel Nuts, Alarm System - Perimetric, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Rain Sensing Wipers, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Seats - Napoli Leather with Contrasting Stripe, Driver Information Centre. The Northwest??s No. 1 for used cars with over 1000 cars on site. Vehicles are HPI clear with warranted mileage & undergo a 120-point mechanical check. Expert buyers handpick the highest quality cars, which are price checked daily. Low rate finance, no deposit required, cash back & more for your part-exchange. Relaxed atmosphere with unbeatable customer service. Test-drives available. Drive away today! Call our contact team, or live chat on our website. Find us at the end of the M57/M58 near Switch Island on Dunnings Bridge Road opposite Sefton Retail Park (Satnav L30 6YW), or visit www.motorrange.co.uk. Open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10-6pm, Save, Choose, Change at Motor Range!, 14,970