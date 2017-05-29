LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 4x4 5dr Auto

£14,970 14970.00GBP
Motor Range
L306YW,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56986 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Metallic White, 2 Owners, Navigation System - DVD, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Full Colour 7in Touch Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Seats - Heated Front Driver and Passenger, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel Chrome Shadow with Locking Wheel Nuts, Alarm System - Perimetric, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Rain Sensing Wipers, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Seats - Napoli Leather with Contrasting Stripe, Driver Information Centre. The Northwest??s No. 1 for used cars with over 1000 cars on site. Vehicles are HPI clear with warranted mileage & undergo a 120-point mechanical check. Expert buyers handpick the highest quality cars, which are price checked daily. Low rate finance, no deposit required, cash back & more for your part-exchange. Relaxed atmosphere with unbeatable customer service. Test-drives available. Drive away today! Call our contact team, or live chat on our website. Find us at the end of the M57/M58 near Switch Island on Dunnings Bridge Road opposite Sefton Retail Park (Satnav L30 6YW), or visit www.motorrange.co.uk. Open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10-6pm, Save, Choose, Change at Motor Range!, 14,970
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...