LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 4x4 5dr Auto

Solid Fuji White, STUNNING LOOKING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION AND HAVING BEEN VERY WELL CARED FOR BY ONLY 2 OWNERS AND COMPLETE LAND ROVER SERVICE FACTORY OPTIONS AS FOLLOWS, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Navigation System - DVD, Full Colour 7in Touch Screen, Seats - Napoli Leather with Contrasting Stripe, Seats - Heated Front Driver and Passenger, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Alpine Hi Fi, Auxiliary Power Sockets - Front, Rear and Load Space, Headlamp Power Wash Jets, Running Boards, Sun Visors - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Immobiliser, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Leather Steering Wheel, Drivers Knee Airbag, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), All-Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drivers Airbag, Traffic Message Chanel TMC, Alarm System - Perimetric, Land Rover Tyre Repair System, Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Remote Control Central Locking with Dealer Programmable Drive- Away Locking, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Centre Rear Seat Belt, Power Assisted Steering, Two Cupholders in Rear Centre Armrest, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, 8 x 40 W Amplifier, Row One and Two Head Curtain Airbags, Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power-Folding, Cruise Control, Carpet Mats, Premium Limited Edition, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Nine Speakers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Controls for Audio System, Cruise Control, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Passengers Airbag, Body Coloured Bumpers, Rake and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Seats - Rear Folding (60/40), Front Fog Lamps, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Rear Centre Armrest with Storage Compartment, Driver Information Centre, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel Chrome Shadow with Locking Wheel Nuts, Land Rover Over Mats. 5 seats, PLEASE ASK ABOUT FINANCE OPTIONS INCLUDING LOW/NIL DEPOSIT (SUBJECT TO STATUS) OUR DAILY PRICE CHECK GIVES YOU COMPETITIVE PRICES 365 DAYS A YEAR, NO ADMIN FEES OR PRESSURE SELLING JUST OLD FASHION CUSTOMER CARE AND SERVICE WITH PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE, 11,999