loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Louth £13,995 13995.00GBP

Louth4x4.com
Louth, LN118LQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£13,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Sport LE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49368 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49368 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on