LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 XS 5d AUTO 190 BHP FACELIFT SAT NAV LEATHER FSH

£12,790 12790.00GBP

SUV 4x4 Ltd
LS237FR,
United Kingdom

£12,790
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 XS 5d AUTO 190 BHP FACELIFT SAT NAV LEATHER FSH Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

4WD. FACELIFT MODEL. SATELLITE NAVIGATION. STUNNING GREY MET WITH PART CREAM LEATHER TRIM. ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS. CRUISE CONTROL. 17 INCH ALLOYS. COLOUR CODED TRIMS. PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH PREP. CLIMATE CONTROL. TRIP COMPUTER. R/CD PLAYER. MFSW. MOT 09/18. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. FCA FINANCE APPROVED DEALER. TEL 01937 849492. SUV 4X4 CENTRE IS A LARGE INDOOR SECURE SHOWROOM WITH A HUGE CHOICE OF UP TO 200 SUVS 4X4S AND CREW-CAB PICK-UPS IN GROUP STOCK MOST AVAILABLE WITH FREE 2 YEAR WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA COVER, MINIMUM 30 MINUTES NOTICE REQUIRED TO VIEW..THORP ARCH ESTATE WETHERBY LS23 7FR TEL: 01937 849492 FCA APPROVED COMPARE OUR PRICE WHY PAY MORE? £200 ADMIN FEE ONLY PAYABLE BY SOME 3RD PARTY BROKERS E.G. CAR FINANCE 247 CUSTOMERS,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit

  • Ad ID
    23077
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
