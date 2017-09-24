loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto

Norwich £11,992 11992.00GBP

CarShop Norwich
Norwich, NR32AW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

£11,992
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49199 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Sat Nav l Parking Sensors Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,Half Leather Seats,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,Start/Stop Button

  • Ad ID
    24356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49199 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
