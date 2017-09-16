loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto

Swindon £18,750 18750.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£18,750
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32197 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking aid, Digital clock, Driver information module, Navigation system with TMC, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Design pack - Freelander 2,Our Land Rover Freelander has full service history, 2 previous owners and low mileage. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    17635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32197 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
