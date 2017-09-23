LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 XS Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Grey, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, SAT NAV, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC WIPERS, AUX IN, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, HEATED FRONT SCREEN, RADIO CD, TRACTION COPNTROL. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE., 2 owners, Finish - Silver Element, Heated Front Seats, Eleven Speakers, Alarm System - Perimetric, Headlamp Powerwash, Drivers Airbag, Seats - Rear Centre Head Restraint, Grained Leather Seats, Centre Console - Covered Storage Compartment, All-Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Immobiliser, Clearview Pack, Front and Rear Headrests, Third Brake Light, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Assisted Steering, Roller Blind Luggage Cover, Row One and Two Head Curtain Airbags, Passengers Airbag, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Driver Information Centre, Seats - Rear Folding (60/40 Split), Traffic Message Chanel TMC, Steering Wheel with Controls, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Sun Visors - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Leather Steering Wheel, Centre Rear Seat Belt, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Front Fog Lamps, Power Adjustable, Heated, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Seat Belts - Front Pre-Tensioners with Load Limiters, Drivers and Passengers Lumbar Support, 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Drivers Knee Airbag, Navigation System, Auxiliary Power Sockets - Front, Rear and Load Space, Land Rover Tyre Repair System, Design Pack, Cruise Control, Headlamps - Automatic, Remote Control Central Locking with Dealer Programmable Drive- Away Locking, Meridian Audio System - (380W), Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Digital Radio (DAB), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Parking Aid - Rear. 5 seats, ALL MAIN DEALER FACILITIES AVAILABLE, PART EXCHNGE WELCOME, FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLe, 12,489